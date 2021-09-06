Caio Ribeiro is emotional and thanks for support after cancer

Commentator Caio Ribeiro, from Rede Globo, thanked the messages of support after revealing treatment for cancer. The former player spoke about the matter before Brazil x Argentina, for the qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup – he participates in the broadcast remotely this Sunday.

Galvão Bueno opened the broadcast sending new support to his friend. “Caio, you played many games in your life, had many victories. I wanted to speak on my behalf and on behalf of everyone here at Globo, now you are in the biggest game of your life. And you will win. It will be your biggest victory. With God, science, and the fans of an entire country that loves you. Very soon you will be in the studio here with us”, said the narrator.

“When we make a difficult situation public, we imagine that people will be sensitized. But what I received from affection, from a wave of love, is far beyond what I imagined. I wanted to take advantage of this space to express my heartfelt thanks. We’ll go through this one, it’s another one, I’m already there on your side, stronger than ever,” replied Caio.

Yesterday, Galvão had already sent a message to Caio in a publication on social networks. Other names from Globo such as Felipe Andreoli, Everaldo Marques and Luís Roberto made a point of leaving messages for the former player.

Caio Ribeiro announced on Friday night that he has cancer. In a post made on his official Instagram profile, the TV Globo commentator explained that he has already started the treatment after the appearance of a lump in his neck.