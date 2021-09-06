Caixa releases withdrawal of the 5th installment of aid for those born in April – News

Beneficiaries born in April can withdraw or transfer money from the 5th installment of emergency aid from this Monday (6). The amounts were deposited in a digital savings account for this group on the day August 22.

Until now, money could only be moved through the Caixa Tem application, which allows the payment of domestic bills (water, electricity, telephone and gas), payment slips, purchases in virtual stores or purchases with the QR code (advanced version of barcode) on machines of partner establishments.

In addition, instant transfers between banks via Pix are allowed (except for accounts with the same ownership).

The series of authorizations to withdraw the fifth installment, the first of three extras announced by the federal government, pauses and will return on Thursday (9) for those born in May. The schedule will close with the release for those born in December, on the 20th (see below for the full calendar).

extra installments

O emergency aidl was created in April of last year by the federal government to serve the low-income population affected by the pandemic. It was paid in five installments of R$600 or R$1,200 to mothers who are heads of households and then extended until December 31, 2020 in up to four installments of R$300 or R$600 each.

This year, the payment round, for seven months, foresees installments from R$ 150 to R$ 375, depending on the profile: families, in general, receive R$ 250; female heads of households are entitled to R$375; and people who live alone, R$ 150.

The program would end with the fourth installment, deposited in July and withdrawn in August, but it was extended until October, with the same amounts for the benefit. In November, the most vulnerable beneficiaries should start receiving the Brazil Aid, a program conceived by the Bolsonaro government to replace the family allowance.

About 39 million people are receiving emergency aid.

check the calendar

5th installment (cash withdrawal from lotteries and ATMs)

Born in January: 1/9

Born in February: 2/9

Born in March: 3/9

Born in April: 6/9

Born in May: 9/9

Born in June: 9/10

Born in July: 13/9

Born in August: 14/9

Born in September: 15/9

Born in October: 16/9

Born in November: 17/9

Born in December: 20/9