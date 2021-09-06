Calendar of the 6th installment of the Bolsa Família emergency aid

Last week, the emergency aid withdrawals, a benefit created by the federal government to help Brazilians in this period of pandemic caused by Covid-19. The 6th installment will be paid to Bolsa Família beneficiaries first, starting this month.

Amount paid for Emergency Assistance

With a variation in the benefit amount due to the composition of the family, if you have only one member, the benefit is BRL 150 a month; with more than one person, the family starts to receive the value of BRL 250.

Families that are headed by a woman who does not have a spouse or partner, with at least one person of legal age, the value is R$375.

The payment schedules for Bolsa Família beneficiaries and the general public are different. Subscribers to BF receive first and can start making the withdrawal as soon as the money is made available in the account.

The second, first, receives the credit in an account and can use it through Caixa Tem and must wait for the calendar to make the withdrawal.

Calendar 6th installment of emergency aid at Bolsa Família

NIS End 6th installment NIS 1 September 17th NIS 2 September 20 NIS 3 September 21st NIS 4 September 22 NIS 5 September 23th NIS 6 September 24th NIS 7 september 27th NIS 8 September 28th NIS 9 September 29th NIS 0 September 30th

Can I withdraw on the weekend?

Payments are made only during working days, ie during the week. If the payment date falls on a holiday, the money is deposited on the next business day.

However, there is nothing related to withdrawing the money. Beneficiaries can withdraw their amount on weekends at ATMs and even at lotteries. Find out how to withdraw money below.

How to withdraw money?

To withdraw money from the ATM and the lottery, the process is the same:

The withdrawal is carried out without a card, so click on the “Enter” button on the ATM keyboard. Click on the “Emergency Aid Withdrawal” button. Enter your CPF number and click the “Confirm” button. Enter the six-digit code that was generated in the Caixa Tem application and press the “Confirm” button. Choose a withdrawal amount and press the “Enter” button. Wait for the money to be released.

How to generate the code to make withdrawals?

First, the worker must access their digital savings account in the app;

Afterwards, the user must go to the withdrawal option and inform the amount he wants to withdraw;

When informing the value, a code will be generated;

The beneficiary will write down this code and use it to withdraw at an ATM or lottery.

Did you like this content? EVALUATE: Average rating: 0

Total Votes: 0 Calendar of the 6th installment of the Bolsa Família emergency aid

Jheniffer Freitas Jheniffer Aparecida Corrêa Freitas has a degree in Journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes. She served as press officer for the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo and the São Paulo State Secretariat for Health. She is currently the editor of the FDR portal, producing guidelines on popular economy and finance.