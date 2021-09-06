Camaquã will have the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19

Still in September, the city of Camaquã will have the beginning of the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, which will be a reinforcement of the immunization due to the new variants of the disease. The information was brought by nurse Danieli Hain, head of the Immunization Sector of the Municipal Health Department of Camaquã.

She participated in the General Control program this Saturday, September 4, talking about the status of immunization in Camaquã and the schedule for the coming weeks.

The application of the third dose begins in September, focusing on the first priority audiences.

As in most cities in Brazil, Pfizer’s vaccine will be the priority to be used as a booster dose.

According to Danieli, the application of the third dose will start on September 15th.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted two Israel-based studies that showed a decrease in infections among people who received a third dose or booster.

According to CNN, the additional doses received emergency use clearance by the FDA this month for those who are immunocompromised.

Watch the full interview:

