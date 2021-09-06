Camila Cabello reveals that she “passed out” while watching Cinderella; understand why – Movie News

The actress and singer was present at the premiere of the new Amazon Prime Video movie alongside her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes.

Cinderella is one of those classic princess stories that has had many movie adaptations. In the most recent of them, starring Camila Cabello, and which arrived on Amazon Prime Video last Friday (03), the idea was to bring a more modern version of the character from the fairy tales. It turns out that during the premiere of the feature, which took place on the 29th, the singer “fainted” while watching the production.

The event took place at The Greek Theater in Los Angeles and as soon as he got on stage, Cabello said: “Sorry, I just passed out, but I’m back!”. Known for successes as “Don’t Go Yet” and “Havana”, she joined other movie stars like Billy Porter and Idina Menzel on stage. “I literally passed out, and now I’m back and I’m ready to read my notes,” he began his speech. “All I can say is, this was an amazing experience,” Cabello told the audience. “I believed in this movie so much that all I wanted was to enjoy it and not screw it up. And I’m glad I didn’t screw it up. And I’m grateful for everyone who believed in me enough to give me this opportunity,” she added.

Born in Cuba, Camila Cabello was revealed through the reality show X-Factor, where he formed a group with other contestants of the attraction: Fifth Harmony. After finishing the program in third place, the band continued for another three years, until Cabello decided to go solo. Since then, the young woman has released hits such as “Never Be the Same”, earning awards in VMA and in the Billboard Music Award.

In Cinderella, we follow an ambitious young woman whose dreams go far beyond what her world allows: she wants to make bespoke clothes and sell them in her own store. With the help of Fab G (Billy Porter), her genderless fairy godmother, she’ll do anything to open her own business – and she’ll find a great love as well. The film’s cast also features Nicholas Galitzine (as Prince Robert), Pierce Brosnan (as King Rowan), Minnie Driver (as Queen Beatrice) and James Corden (as the mouse James).

In addition to the classic animation and live-action version of Disney with Lily James, the story of the Cinderella cat, who loses a glass slipper, has already gained several film versions: an adaptation in the 90s with Whitney Houston as fairy godmother; another with Drew Barrymore; several chapters of the New Cinderella franchise; and even inspired the national comedy Cinderela Pop, with Maisa Silva.