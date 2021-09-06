Camilla jokes and congratulates her ‘mother’ Beyoncé: ‘Best in the world’

Camilla de Lucas, influencer and vice-champion of “BBB 21”, recalled a nickname she got during her participation in TV Globo’s reality show to congratulate Beyoncé, who turns 40 today.

The ex-BBB and João Luiz, her inseparable duo in confinement, were nicknamed “Beyoncé’s twins” by fans, and Camilla took the opportunity to remember the joke on the artist’s birthday, publishing a photo of her with João and another of the singer with her children twins, Rumi and Sir, aged four.

Today is the birthday of the best mother in the world! A woman of struggle, exemplary and the most generous $$$ and special mother ever. We love you! Camilla de Lucas

Today is the birthday of the best mother in the world! A woman of struggle, exemplary and the most generous $$ and special mother ever. We love you! pic.twitter.com/vZj2W0VucT — Camilla de Lucas (@camilladelucas) September 4, 2021

“It warns that it’s the biggest”, commented João in the publication, joining in the joke, as well as the duo’s fans. “The twins grew up so fast,” wrote one netizen. “How fast children grow today,” said another. “Tell Mom I said congratulations, Cami,” joked a follower.