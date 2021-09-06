Cano equals his biggest fast and increases Vasco’s obstacles in Serie B – 05/09/2021

“Is it difficult? Ball to the barrel!” The maxim that follows Vasco fans since last season has not been showing enough in recent matches. Top scorer and main name of the squad, the shirt 14 is going through a bad phase and expands the crisis that the team is going through in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship. In the tie with Brasil de Pelotas, last Friday, in São Januário, he even missed a penalty.

By passing in blank in the duel with Xavante, Cano equaled the, until now, the biggest fast since the arrival at Cruz-Maltino: there are nine games without celebrating. The last time the Argentine made the opponent look for the ball in the back of the net was against Guarani, on July 24, in the debut of coach Lisca.

Since then, he has not scored against Botafogo, Vitória, Remo, Londrina, Operário-PR, Ponte Preta and Brasil de Pelota, for Serie B, in addition to the two clashes with São Paulo, for the Copa do Brasil. The last time there was a similar period without goals was last year, between the game against Botafogo, for the Copa do Brasil, on September 17, and the confrontation against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian, on November 8th.

“I think it’s a set of several situations. Cano has had several situations. Today he even had a penalty, he ended up missing. with his movement. He needs to score a goal to take it out of his head as well. He’s upset about this situation, because he’s a reference for us, he’s a guy who pushes the process, and his goals are sorely missed for us,” said Lisca , after the tie with Brazil.

“Just look at the performances in the games, our score. Maybe, if we had two, three, four little goals in those games, the situation would be different. But he’s fighting too much, he’s working, he’s not giving in, and that’s it that we’re going to do. Give confidence, improve the timing of the passes, and find the ideal space for him to return to being the top scorer and the reference he’s always been here at Vasco,” he added.

In fact, Cano has become a reference at Vasco and is on his way to entering a significant level in the club’s history. Even with the absence of goals in recent matches, he is the team’s top scorer this season, with 14 goals. He is also the overall scorer of the cast, with 38.

In addition, the striker has been piling up records with the cross-maltina shirt. In 2021, he became the club’s greatest foreign top scorer of the 21st century, the greatest Argentine scorer – surpassing Alfredo González, who played between 1940 and 1941, and has 30 goals -, and the second highest foreign top scorer in history, only behind the Uruguayan Villadoniga, who is 83.

No wonder Cano is in the crowd’s favor and Vasco himself sees him as a big name at the moment. The club has several official products in honor of the attacker, such as shirts, cups, pillows and even protective masks, recommended in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. On one of the shirts, the print is the design of Cano raising the LGBTQIA+ flag, alluding to the commemoration of the goal against Brusque, an image that traveled the world.

Now, the player tries to make peace with the opponent’s goal to help in the arduous journey of Cruz-Maltino to try to return to the first division.