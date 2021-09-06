Carla Zambelli testifies and accuses Alexandre de Moraes of “arbitrariness”

Federal Deputy Carla Zambelli (PSL) gave testimony this Sunday (5) to the Federal Police. She made it clear that she will be involved in the undemocratic acts of September 7, even though she is the target of the inquiry that investigates the demonstrations. The parliamentarian also accused STF minister Alexandre de Moraes of “arbitrariness”.

“Another arbitrariness committed by this minister, who should be the guardian of the Constitution”, declared the deputy from Pocket. She was asked about truck driver Zé Trovão, suspected of encouraging violent demonstrations against democracy.

“I have never defended that any citizen offends or engages in hostile acts against ministers or anyone else,” said Zambelli. She was even asked about her intentions when criticizing the STF. And the desire for the departure of the Supreme Court ministers. “I defend the necessity of powers, each with its attribution. Even if they are independent of each other”.

“Those who defend freedom and constitutional guidelines would never treat as a ‘criminal organization’ or an ‘anti-democratic act’ a meeting of society with their families and their representatives to peacefully protest against corruption, or sing the anthem and celebrate a historic date”, completed.

Carla Zambelli on social media

After being summoned to testify, the Pocketnarista spoke on the web. “Even without having access to the records, out of respect for the Federal Police and the Constitution, I will be present. It is true that for me, the sea will be rough after this hearing, but nothing will prevent me from maintaining my convictions and believing in what I have always defended, he said.

“I take this opportunity to remind the people that by their will, without breaking any window, we removed a President of the Republic from the Planalto Palace”, said the deputy at the time, recalling Dilma’s coup.