Check the dates for the 2021 Emergency Aid payments

It is public knowledge that installment 5 of Emergency Aid 2021 has been closed, with regard to its online usability, however, it will still continue with regard to withdrawals, as occurred in the months prior to the extension.

Therefore, we have brought the calendars referring to installments 5, 6 and 7 so that you do not miss the dates referring to the 2021 Emergency Aid payments.

Aid schedule for the 5th installment of 2021 Emergency Aid for common beneficiaries:

Beneficiary’s birth month: The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at: Withdrawal date – physical usability – cash withdrawal January August 20th September 1st February August 21 September 2nd March August 21 September 3rd April August 22 september 6th May August 24th September 9th June August 25th September 10th July august 26 September 13th August August 27 September 14th September august 28 September 15th October august 28 September 16 November august 29 September 17th December August, 31 September 20

Check out the 2021 Emergency Aid calendar for the 6th installment for common beneficiaries:

Beneficiary’s birth month: The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at: Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount January September 21st October 4th February September 22 october 5th March September 23th october 5th April September 24th October 6th May september 25th october 8th June september 26th October 11th July September 28th October 13 August September 29th October 14 September September 30th October 16th October October 1st october 18th November October 2nd October 19th December October 3rd October 19th

Check out the 2021 Emergency Aid calendar for the 7th installment for common beneficiaries:

Beneficiary’s birth month: The amount will be made available for online usability (social savings account and Caixa Tem app) at: Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount January October 20th November 1st February October 21st November 3rd March October, 22 November 4th April October, 23 November 5th May October, 23 November 9th June October 26th November 10th July October 27th November 11th August October 28th November 12th September October 29th November 16th October October 30 November 17th November October 30 November 18th December October 31st November 19th

What is Emergency Relief 2021?

As defined by Caixa Econômica Federal, Emergency Aid 2021 is a financial benefit granted by the Federal Government to people who received Emergency Aid and Extended Emergency Aid, and who met the criteria of the Programs in December 2020.

This benefit is intended to provide emergency protection in the period of facing the crisis caused by the Coronavirus pandemic – COVID 19.

Family Grant Calendar for the month of September/2021

Payments for the Bolsa Família 2021 in September are from the 17th to the 30th.

NIS ended in: Pay day: 1 September 17th two September 20 3 September 21st 4 September 22 5 September 23th 6 September 24th 7 september 27th 8 September 28th 9 September 29th 0 September 30th