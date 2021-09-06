China considers building 1 km long spacecraft

China is studying the possibility of building a one kilometer long spacecraft. The project is part of a wide-ranging call for research proposals by the National Natural Science Foundation of China.

The structure would be ten times the size of the International Space Station (ISS).

A research summary posted on the foundation’s website describes the massive spacecraft as “important strategic aerospace equipment for future use of space resources, exploration of the mysteries of the Universe, and life in orbit over a long period of time.” However, the feasibility of the project is still being studied.

The said foundation, which is a funding entity managed by China’s Ministry of Science and Technology, wants scientists to conduct research into new lightweight design methods that can limit the amount of building material that has to be put into orbit as well. as new techniques to safely assemble these huge structures in space, writes portal Scientific American.

According to experts, the construction of the spacecraft could face a number of technical problems due to its enormous size. It is estimated that China could send thousands of components to be assembled in orbit, which would take much longer than the 12 years it took to build the ERA.

Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

If this project is financed, the feasibility study will have a duration of five years and a budget of 15 million yuan (approximately R$12 million).

The project may sound like a science fiction movie, but former NASA chief technologist Mason Peck says the idea wasn’t completely bizarre, adding that the challenge was more engineering than basic science.

“I think it’s perfectly feasible,” said Peck, who is currently a professor of aerospace engineering at Cornell University.

According to him, launching objects and materials into space can be very expensive, so the biggest challenge is costs. To give you an idea, the EEI is only 110 meters wide at its widest point.

According to NASA, building a structure ten times the size will cost more than the most generous national space budget, since the construction of the ISS was approximately $100 billion (BRL 518.9 billion).