City of Viçosa carries out effort to register e-SUS in three neighborhoods | Wood zone

Due to the computerization of public service in the virtual system of the Unified Health Service (e-SUS), the Municipality of Viçosa carries out joint efforts to register on the platform in the Paraíso, Romão dos Reis and Rua Nova neighborhoods.

The action is by the Municipal Health Department, in partnership with the Central Health Unit (UBS Policlínica), and seeks to update the population regarding virtual care.

According to the folder, the e-SUS offers benefits such as specialized medical consultations, exams, vaccines, dental and pediatric care.

The joint effort will work with two teams, led by nurses Juliana Viana Rodrigues de Castro and Cleuza Maria Araújo Medina, who will tour the streets of the aforementioned neighborhoods on Mondays and Thursdays, from 7:30 am to 10:30 am.

To participate, it is necessary to present an identity document, Individual Taxpayer Registration (CPF), SUS card and proof of residence for registration.

If the citizen misses the registration date, he/she should look for the Policlínica, at Rua Vereador José da Cruz Reis, nº 105, in the Center. Failure to register will prevent UBS Central from meeting the demands requested by each individual assisted by the Family Health Program (PSF).