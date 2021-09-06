Confusion marks Brazil and Argentina for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – Photos

The Brazil-Argentina game was interrupted shortly after its start when ANVISA agents invaded the field to prevent three Argentine players who had not fulfilled mandatory sanitary isolation from participating in the match. Argentina’s national team left the field in the face of confusion Amanda Perobelli/Reuters – 05.09.2021

The agents sought the removal of the four athletes who failed to comply with the protocols against covid-19: Giovani Lo Celso, Emiliano Martínez, Cristian Romero and Emiliano Buendía. The first three started as starters in the match, Buendía was out NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP – 09/05/2021

The four players of the Argentine national team, prevented by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) from facing Brazil for not complying with sanitary protocols against covid-19, they landed normally this Sunday afternoon (5) at Arena Corinthians. Anvisa confirmed that Emiliano Martínez and Emiliano Buendia, both from Aston Villa, and Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, from Tottenham, did not go through the mandatory quarantine for travelers passing through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last few 14 days. Disclosure/AFA

Gabigol and Neymar will form Brazil’s attack. Team goes to the field with Weverton, Danilo, Lucas Verissimo, Eder Militão and Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Lucas Paquetá, Gerson and Everton Ribeiro; Gabigol and Neymar Amanda Perobelli/Reuters – 05.09.2021

An agreement between CBF, Conmebol and the Brazilian government was made to authorize the participation of Argentine players Disclosure/AFA

So Argentina goes in full force against Brazil: Martínez, Montiel, Paredes, De Paul, Acuña, Messi, Di María, Romero, Otamendi, Lo Celso and Lautaro Martínez. Disclosure/AFA

