‘Conquer everything I couldn’t’

Midfielder Willian is the sixth Corinthians reinforcement of the season. The player, created by Timão’s youth category, worked with the ball in training last Saturday and talked about his return to the club of the heart.

“I’m very happy with the way they received me, the affection and respect from everyone. I don’t even have words to say about the way I’m being treated. For me it’s very gratifying to be able to wear this shirt, being here with my new teammates and being able to see friends, people who have been there since the time I was at Corinthians,” he told Corinthians TV.

Also on the club’s official TV, Willian recalled his entire trajectory. The athlete arrived at Parque São Jorge after a training game against Timão, representing his city Ribeirão Pires. After standing out in the match, the club brought the little Willian to do a testing period in Terrão.

“I arrive at Corinthians at the age of nine and stay until I’m 11 doing this route: Ribeirão Pires, São Paulo; São Paulo, Ribeirão Pires. After that, my parents decided to try to rent a house in São Paulo. They didn’t want me to stay. and I think this was important for my growth”, recalled Willian, who also recalled his first game with the shirt of Timão in the professional squad: a friendly between Corinthians against the Best of the Brazilian Championship.

“I remember they called me to this game, to be on the bench. I, 17 years old, if I’m not mistaken. I remember that Carlos Alberto arrived late and they told me I was going to play. I entered with butterflies in my stomach, I had never lived that moment. But it was a very important moment in my life, because after that I start another year at the base and, at the end of 2006, that’s when Leão called me to the professional team and I started to establish myself there,” said Willian.

The midfielder stayed at the club until the middle of the fateful year of 2007, when Corinthians ended up having the worst campaign in its entire history in the Brasileirão and dropped to Series B of the championship. For the athlete, the year represented a mixture of joys and sadness.

“It was a very difficult year for the club. Even though I left, the club having fallen made me very sad. I was in Ukraine and I was sad. For me, it was a very good year, because I stood out, I was really doing very well, looking for European clubs… but there was a good side and a bad side. But this fall made Corinthians come back even stronger to conquer everything they’ve conquered,” said the midfielder, who took the opportunity to extol the transformation of the club since then.

“A hell of a transformation. A club like Corinthians deserved this, deserves much more. Due to its greatness, it deserves to have a training center like this, to have the Neo Química Arena. This is the standard that Corinthians has to be, it can’t be less than that. For the club it is, for the history it has,” he added.

Willian returns to Corinthians after years in European football. It was five and a half years in Ukraine, six months in Russia, and another seven years in England. After winning periods, the midfielder decided to return to Timão after moments of unhappiness at Arsenal.

“I really thought a lot together with my family. Unfortunately, my time at Arsenal was not good, I was not happy at the club. Anyway, I don’t need to go into details, but I wasn’t happy and I thought the best option was to go back to Brazil. I studied other opportunities, but I wanted to go back to Corinthians, to my home, to be close to my family. So that was it. A club that projected me to the world and the right time to come back was this,” explained Willian.

The Corinthians fan now lives the expectation of making his debut for the club. The long-awaited moment can happen next Tuesday, when Timão faces Juventude, at 9:30 pm, for the Brasileirão at Neo Química Arena.

“It will be a special, different feeling. Since I was in London, during the negotiation, I had been playing a movie in my head of everything I went through, from my arrival at the club to my departure. It will definitely be a very special moment for me“, said the shirt 10, who also stated what his main goals were in his second spell at Timão.

“I dream of winning titles, what I couldn’t and didn’t have time to do. I hope this time I can make it and give joy to the fans. I’ll do my best on the field, dedicate myself and give myself as much as possible. so that Corinthians is always at a high level and achieving important things,” he concluded.

