Corinthians closes preparations to face Juventude na Arena; see likely lineup

This Monday, Corinthians completed its preparation to face Juventude, on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at the Neo Química Arena, in a match valid for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. The clash will close Timão’s participation in the first round of the competition.

In Field 3, the athletes participated in the warm-up and a round work. Afterwards, the coach Sylvinho promoted a tactical activity of 11 against 11 in a reduced field. Then, in Field 4, the coach promoted a tactical training to adjust positioning, in addition to working offensive and defensive dead balls.

Some players performed complements of submissions, penalty kicks and also direct fouls. Midfielder Adson is still recovering from the trauma he suffered in the game against Athletico, on August 22, and is out of the game. Besides him, the newcomer Willian, acquiring game rhythm, will not go to the match yet.

According to reporter Flávio Ortega, from Disney Channels, the squad set up by coach Sylvinho had Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto (Roni) and Giuliano; Róger Guedes (Luan), Gustavo and Jô.

My Timon

Renato’s participation from the start of the match is a wish of the coaching staff as part of the midfielder’s physical evolution. There is a consensus, however, that he still can’t stand playing for 90 minutes, being a certain substitution in the second half. Should Roni enter, the process would be identical to the last three games.

Luan, on the other hand, selected for the victory against Grêmio, would be an option to protect Róger Guedes in a possible second half. The striker, however, was in good physical condition.

Willian, who hasn’t completed a week of training, stays out of the duel in preparation to be listed at the weekend. Giuliano, in turn, is heading for his fifth consecutive game as a starter.

