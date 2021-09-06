Corinthians’ first goal at the Neo Qumica Arena after naming rights is defined completes one year

This Sunday morning, Corinthians used their social networks to remember an important goal. Exactly a year ago, the experienced full-back Fagner, a breed from Terrão, scored the first goal for Neo Química Arena after the announcement of the naming rights of the stadium.

On the occasion, Timão hosted Botafogo for the 2020 Brazilian Championship. The duel ended in a draw 2-2. Fagner, with a penalty, opened the scoring for Corinthians. The team from Alvinegra, still commanded by Tiago Nunes, saw the Cariocas turn the game around, but Jô guaranteed the draw in stoppage time.

“A year ago, Fagner scored his first goal here with my new name: Neo Química Arena!”, wrote the official profile of Neo Química Arena on Twitter.

A year ago, Fagner scored his first goal here with my new name: Neo Química Arena! 😍 📹 Globe#Go Corinthians#NeoQuimicaArena pic.twitter.com/NwO3OMiDik — Neo Química Arena (@NeoQuimicaArena) September 5, 2021

After the christening of Casa do Povo as Neo Química Arena, Corinthians scored 57 goals and conceded another 47 in 38 matches. In total retrospect, since 2014, Timão scored 382 goals and conceded 183 in 243 matches played in Itaquera.

Corinthians games at Neo Química Arena after naming rights

Corinthians 3 x 1 Ceará – 08/15/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 3 Flamengo – 08/01/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 2 Atlético-MG – 07/17/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 1 International – 07/03/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 0 x 0 São Paulo – 06/30/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 2 x 1 Sport – 06/24/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 1 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino – 06/16/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 0 x 2 Atlético-GO – 06/02/2021 – Copa do Brasil 2021

Corinthians 0 x 1 Atlético-GO – 05/30/2021 – Brasileirão 2021

Corinthians 4 x 0 River Plate-PAR – 05/26/2021 – South American 2021

Corinthians 5 x 0 Sport Huancayo – 05/20/2021 – Sudamericana 2021

Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras – 05/16/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 4 x 1 Inter de Limeira – 11/05/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 2 x 1 Novorizontino – 05/09/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 2 x 2 São Paulo – 05/02/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 0 x 2 Peñarol – 04/29/2021 – South American 2021

Corinthians 2 x 0 Ituano – 04/18/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 1 x 1 São Bento – 04/16/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 2 x 1 Ponte Preta – 03/07/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras – 03/03/2021 – Paulista 2021

Corinthians 0 x 0 Vasco da Gama – 02/21/2021 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 3 x 3 Athletico-PR – 02/10/2021 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 2 x 1 Ceará – 02/03/2021 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 0 x 2 Red Bull Bragantino – 01/25/2021 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 3 x 0 Sport – 01/21/2021 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 5 x 0 Fluminense – 01/13/2021 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 2 x 1 Goiás – 12/21/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 1 x 0 São Paulo – 12/13/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 0 x 0 Grêmio – 11/22/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 1 x 2 Atlético-MG – 11/14/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 1 x 0 Internacional – 10/31/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 0 x 1 América-MG – 10/28/2020 – Copa do Brasil 2020

Corinthians 1 x 5 Flamengo – 10/18/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 1 x 1 Santos – 10/07/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 0 x 0 Atlético-GO – 09/30/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 3 x 2 Bahia – 09/16/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras – 09/10/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

Corinthians 2 x 2 Botafogo – 09/05/2020 – Brasileirão 2020

See more at: Neo Qumica Arena and Fagner.