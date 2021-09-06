Corinthians has a double round at the Brazilian Nationals and commitments for the women’s and youth categories

This Monday, Corinthians ends its preparations to face Juventude, on Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, for the Brasileirão at Neo Química Arena. This isn’t the club’s only commitment this week.

The team led by Sylvinho will have another match for the Brazilian on Sunday, when they visit Atlético-GO, at 18:15, at Castelo do Dragão. The rest of the week’s schedule has yet to be released by the club.

The female squad, which last Sunday confirmed the classification for the final of the Brasileirão, receives the Realidade Jovem na Fazendinha, at 7 pm on Wednesday. The duel is valid for the Campeonato Paulista. On Sunday, Timão’s women should also go to the field for the first Brazilian final against Palmeiras. The date has yet to be confirmed by CBF.

Timão’s youth categories also have an agenda this week. On Tuesday, Timãozinho visits União Barbarense, at 11 am, for the Paulistão U-17. On Thursday, it’s the turn of the Sub-20 to face the Portuguesa, also on the state side, at 3 pm, at Fazendinha. Both teams will have a double shift as, on Saturday, the U-17 will face Independente de Limeira, at 11:00 am, and, on Sunday, the U-20 will face Sport for Brasileirão at 3:00 pm.

The Under-23 cast also has an appointment this week. The team led by former midfielder and idol Danilo is going to the field on Friday, at 3 pm, to face Grêmio at Fazendinha. On the same day, at 3:30 pm, the girls from Timon’s Sub-18 team fight for a place in the final of the national championship against Ferroviária, in Fonte Luminosa.

Check out Corinthians’ schedule this week

Monday, 06/09

Professional cast training in the morning at CT Joaquim Grava

Tuesday, 07/09

Wednesday, 08/09

Thursday, 09/09

Friday, 9/10

Undisclosed professional cast schedule

Corinthians x Grêmio – at 3:00 pm for the Brazilian Aspirants Championship, at Fazendinha

Railway x Corinthians – at 3:30 pm for the semifinal of the Brazilian Under-18 Championship, at Fonte Luminosa

Saturday, 9/11

Sunday, 12/09

