Corinthians makes a deal with William in Justice after a sequence of blocks; million dollar value

Corinthians made another agreement in court. The favored one at the time is former defender William, who played 161 games, played seven championships and won three titles between 2008 and 2010. My Timon had access to the terms of the agreement, approved by judge Andrea Nunes Tibilletti, of the 72nd Civil Court.

Corinthians has undertaken to pay the amount of BRL 1,800,000.00 in 24 equal, monthly and successive installments of BRL 75,000 adjusted by the CDI rate (Interbank Deposit Certificate). The first must be paid by the club on October 7, 2021 and the last on October 7, 2023 – see action details below.

It was further established that, in case of delay of any installment for a period exceeding three days, there will be a 50% fine on the installment.

In addition, if Corinthians fails to pay two consecutive installments, there will be early maturity of all subsequent installments and a fine of 50% on the total balance due.

The decision to settle in court came after numerous attempts to block the club’s accounts. Only in recent months, at least five blockades were carried out, however, with values ​​that were negligible given the amount of debt.

In time: the court even blocked the full amount of the debt with William almost simultaneously with the agreement established between the parties to pay off in 24 installments. The Corinthians legal team then requested that the amount be returned to the club’s accounts and the judge complied, maintaining the payment in installments.

Understand the process

William filed a lawsuit against Corinthians in 2014. After a few years, the former defender had upheld his claim regarding the Arena Right, which is a percentage of the value of TV quotas that needs to be passed on to athletes. At the time he worked for the Club, the law guaranteed 20% of this revenue, but the clubs never accepted this percentage and passed on only 5%.

The former player’s request was based on the seven championships played by Corinthians: Paulistas in 2009, 2010 and 2011, Brasileiros in 2009 and 2011 and Libertadores das Américas in 2010 and 2011, in addition to some labor consequences.

At the time he won the action, when GE, the former defender commented on the opening of the case against Corinthians.

“I never wanted anything in my life that wasn’t my right. I understood that in the case of Arena’s right, the constitutional law was clear about 20% while the club’s legal team understood that 5%, of the agreement made with a Union, should prevail. The last thing I would like was to have to go to court to define which side was correct. As the divergence remained, I had no other way out and, after 10 years of waiting, the court understood that I have this right based on the Constitution” , justified William, at the time.

