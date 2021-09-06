Corinthians wins Ferroviária and will have Derby in the women’s Brazilian final – 05/09/2021

Corinthians easily qualified for the final of the Brazilian Women’s Soccer Championship. With a 3-1 victory over Ferroviária, today (5), at Arena Barueri, Timão advanced to face Derby against Palmeiras in the big decision. The alvinegra team will try their third title in the competition.

The place in the final was won with great ease on the aggregated scoreboard. In the first leg, Timão had won by 3-1. Possessing to lose by up to a goal difference in the return, Timão was dominant throughout the game and, justifiably, reached a new triumph with goals from Jessica (against) , Erika and Gabi Zanotti. Rafa Mineira took a penalty.

This will be Corinthians’ fifth consecutive final in the Brasileirão. The team was champion in 2018 and 2020 and was runner-up in 2017 and 2019. For the first time, the opponent will be Palmeiras, which also qualified for the decision this Sunday (5) by thrashing Internacional 4-1.

Corinthians reaches the final with the best campaign in the Brazilian Nationals. In the qualifying phase, there were 12 wins, two draws and only one defeat (to Santos). In the knockout, he passed by Kindermann and Ferroviária with four victories.

Palmeiras had the second best retrospective of the first phase and finished this stage unbeaten. There were 11 wins and four draws – one of them 1-1 against Corinthians at Fazendinha. In the knock-out, Alviverde lost to Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS), in the quarter-finals, but made a comeback. In the semi, he won both games against Inter.

The best: Gabi and Luciana

Gabi Portilho was the highlight of the Corinthians victory. In addition to participating in the two first two goals, she was quite driven by the right side of the attack and almost always took and better. The goalkeeper Luciana, from Ferroviária, with at least four difficult defenses, is also noteworthy for having avoided a worse score for her team.

Open path on the right

The first minutes showed that Corinthians would have the right side as their main option to achieve victory. After 2 minutes, Gabi Portilho arrived with danger and forced goalkeeper Luciana to make her first intervention. On the rebound, Adriana didn’t take advantage.

The star of Portilho

Gabi Portilho was the big name at the start of the match at Arena Barueri, as it was her play that ended with Corinthians’ first goal. In a good individual plot from the right, she swung in front of a defender and crossed. In an attempt to ward off the danger, Jésdica sent it to the net at 8 minutes. The striker alvinegra once again had a great chance in the 21st minute, but kicked over Luciana when she appeared alone in front of the goal.

Railway also scared

The interior team was not only in the rear, waiting for rare blows. He went up and had two good chances to score in the first half of the first half. In the first, on minute 16, Rafa Mineira almost scored an Olympic goal, but Erika pushed the ball over the line. Six minutes later, Carol Tavares advanced on the right, invaded the area, but the cross was repulsed by the Corinthians defense.

Luciana becomes a wall

The goalkeeper of Ferroviária had already appeared well in at least two chances of goal by Corinthians. In the 33rd minute, she proved that her reflex was up to date in her most difficult defense. A mid-throw ended at Tamires’ feet. She hit from the left, but Luciana landed well to palm and send the ball to corner.

Timão’s domain and goal disallowed

Luciana’s great defense against the constant pressure and dominance of Corinthians was of little use. In the corner kick, Timão increased the difference on the scoreboard. The ball reached Gabi Portilho, who made a slight deflection with her chest. Attentive, Erika was well positioned and sent it to the goal in the 36th minute.

Corinthians still scored again in the 45th minute, with Yasmin covering Luciana. But the VAR intervened and annulled the play for offside. And proving the dominance of Timão in the initial stage, the last danger was again from Alvinegro. Victoria Albuquerque was alone in the face the goal and kicked hard for another important defense by Luciana.

Protocol second half… And one more goal

The final stage started off busy. Railway launched the attack, but it was Corinthians that continued to be more dangerous. Although he had opportunities with the ball rolling, Timão needed another corner to expand the score. After Yasmin’s kick, Gabi Zanotti went up well and headed on top of Luciana’s goal to score the third goal in Alvinegro.

After that, Corinthians had the classification practically assured and made four substitutions at once. With practically a new team on the field, offensive pressure has eased. At the same time, Ferroviária did not show the strength to fight for the reaction. He had a good opportunity to score, with Rafa Mineira, who went in front of goalkeeper Kemelli, but kicked it out to the left. And even with a protocol end game, the interior team scored its goal of honor, in a penalty kick by Rafa Mineira.

Datasheet

Corinthians 3 x 1 Railway

Reason: semifinal of the Brazilian Women’s Championship

Date: September 5, 2021 (Sunday)

Schedule: 20h (from Brasilia)

Local: Arena Barueri, in Barueri (SP)

Arbitrator: Deborah Cecília Cruz Correia (PE)

VAR: Gilberto Rodrigues Castro Júnior (PE)

Yellow cards: Ana Alice (Railway)

Goals: Jessica (against), at 8min, and Erika, at 36min of the first half, and Gabi Zanotti, at 9min of the second half (Corinthians); Rafa Mineira, 39min into the second half (Railway)

Corinthians: Kemelli; Katiuscia (Polyana), Campiolo, Erika and Yasmin; Ingryd (Andressinha), Gabi Zanotti (Diany), Tamires and Gabi Portilho (Jennifer); Victoria Albuquerque (Bianca Gomes) and Adriana. Technician: Arthur Elias.

Railway: Luciana; Carol Tavares (Maisa), Ana Alice, Luana (Suzane), Barrinha; Aline Milene (Raissa), Sochor (Daiane), Yasmin Cosmann and Rafa Mineira; Gessica and Aline Gomes (Leidiane). Technique: Lindsay.