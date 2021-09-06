Covid-19 affects testes, reduces hormones and sperm quality, study says

Main concerns involve teenagers and people of reproductive age, as there is no confirmation whether the sequelae are transient, long or permanent

A study by the University of São Paulo (USP) follows, since the beginning of last year, men who had a positive diagnosis for the Covid-19. With this, it was possible to observe that the results of exams fertility and hormones from these patients showed changes even months after they were cured of the disease. Although the test is initial, the spermograms of several patients indicate that the mobility capacity of the sperm to move and fertilize the egg dropped from above 50% to something between 8% and 12%, with this level remaining almost a year after the infection by coronavirus. In relation to hormones, it was possible to point out that the levels of testosterone of many of the patients also fell. The usual rate is 300 to 500 nanograms per deciliter of blood, while patients who had the disease register rates below 200, reaching levels between 70 and 80 nanograms.

The studies are carried out by andrologist Jorge Hallak, a professor at the USP School of Medicine and coordinator of the University’s Men’s Health Study Group. Some tests are carried out in collaboration with the faculty’s pathology department and were published in the journal Andrology, in partnership with FAPESP. The main concerns of researchers are about men of reproductive age and adolescents, as it is not known whether the situation is transitory, long or permanent.

