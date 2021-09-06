Covid-19: Brazil registers 266 deaths and 12.9 thousand cases in 24 hours

Brazil registered, in 24 hours, 266 deaths and 12,915 new cases of covid-19, according to the latest epidemiological bulletin released this Sunday (5) by the Ministry of Health. So far 20,890,779 confirmed cases of the disease and 583,628 deaths have been registered .

According to the bulletin, there are 19,862,438 cases of people who have recovered from covid-19, equivalent to 95.1% of the total. There are still 444,713 cases under follow-up and 3,474 deaths under investigation.

The update consolidates data on cases and deaths sent by state health departments. Data are generally smaller on Sundays and Mondays due to the difficulty of feeding the system by state departments. On Tuesdays, the results tend to be greater due to the regularization of records accumulated during the weekend.

The state of São Paulo is the one that concentrates the largest number of cases and deaths by covid-19, with 4.29 million and 146.5 thousand, respectively. Among the cases, the second unit of the Federation with the highest number of cases is Minas Gerais (2.08 million) and the third is Paraná (1.46 million). The states with the fewest cases are Acre (87,875), Amapá (122.5 thousand) and Roraima (122.4 thousand).

In number of deaths, the second state with the highest number of deaths is Rio de Janeiro (63,234) and the third Minas Gerais (53,323). The states with the fewest deaths are Acre (1814), Roraima (1956) and Amapá (1959).

Vaccination

According to the latest bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, a total of 200.71 million doses were applied in Brazil. Of this total, 134.13 million are first doses and 66.55 million are second doses or single doses.

The ministry distributed to the units of the Federation 253.78 million doses, of which 230.19 million were delivered and 23.59 million were sent and are in the process of distribution.

See too

+ Mother finds a dead 2-year-old son with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Girl gets snake bite on her face while visiting a zoo in Russia



+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach