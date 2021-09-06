Covid-19: Salvador and São Luís apply 3rd dose. See other capitals – News

Vaccination against covid-19 continues throughout Brazil this Saturday (4), with Salvador and São Luís applying the third dose in the elderly. Rio de Janeiro resumes the application of the second dose and Curitiba only applies the first.

Check the schedule in 8 capitals:

São Paulo

The city of São Paulo continues to vaccinate adolescents aged 15 to 17 without comorbidities with the first dose against covid-19 this weekend and enters the 5th consecutive day this Saturday (4). Adolescents aged 12 to 17 years with any type of comorbidity can also receive the first dose of the vaccine against covid-19, as well as pregnant and postpartum women in this age group.

This group continues as a priority until the end of this Sunday (5). On Monday (6) it will be the turn of young people between 12 and 14 years old without comorbidities receive the first doses of the covid-19 vaccine.

Rio de Janeiro

Rio de Janeiro resumes second dose applications for all those who completed the vaccination cycle. The first dose will be offered to people aged 30 years or older, pregnant women, women up to 45 days postpartum (puerperal women), breastfeeding mothers (lactating) and people with disabilities.

Belo Horizonte

Belo Horizonte will vaccinate 18-year-olds with the first dose, completed until September 4th, and truck drivers with the second dose, with a valid interval completed until September 11th.

Curitiba

Curitiba will apply only the first dose for those born in 2002 and those born until September 8, 2003, finalizing the call for the population aged 18 or over. Pregnant women and mothers (who gave birth up to 45 days ago) will also be attended to.

savior

Salvador promotes the recap of the first dose for adolescents aged 17 without comorbidities whose name is listed on the SMS website (Municipal Health Department).

People aged 18 and over can also be vaccinated with the first dose. The second dose will normally be offered to those who have completed the mandatory interval.

The third dose will be available for seniors aged 80 and over who have taken the second dose by March 15 and whose name is listed on the SMS website.

Aracaju

Aracaju vaccinates with the first dose, between this Saturday and the 10th, adolescents with comorbidity or permanent disability, from 12 to 17 years old, in addition to pregnant adolescents, postpartum women and nursing mothers.

St. Louis

São Luís immunizes with the third dose the elderly aged 80 years or more who took the second until March 15th.

Bethlehem

Belém only applies the second dose of Pfizer to those born from 1962 to 1978 who received the first before June 30th. The second dose of AstraZeneca will be available to those born in 1976, 77 and 78 who were vaccinated for the first time by June 30th.