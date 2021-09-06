Covid CPI Wants to Know Who Authorized Argentinian Athletes to Take the Field, Says Vice President | Policy

The vice president of Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), said in an interview with GloboNews this Sunday (5) that will file a request for information to find out who authorized the entry on the field of the four Argentine players who violated Brazilian health rules. The congressman also stated that he may ask for the summons of representatives of CBF and Anvisa if the information is not sent to the CPI.

The match between Brazil and Argentina was interrupted when agents of the Federal Police (PF) and Anvisa entered, this Sunday afternoon, in the field of Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, to remove four players from Argentina who had not fulfilled the quarantine against the dissemination of the coranavirus. With that, the Argentine team withdrew from the field where it would play the match against the Brazilian team.

“Tomorrow we will be filing a request asking for information to the Brazilian Football Confederation, Anvisa, and Conmebol about what happened in today’s game. We are much less interested in the issue of football. Interests us much more [saber] which were the Brazilian authorities that constituted an eventual agreement to circumvent our country’s sanitary norms“Randolfe stated.

According to the senator, Covid’s CPI may summon representatives of CBF and Anvisa if the information is not sent to the parliamentary inquiry commission.

“We don’t want to go deeper [a apuração] in relation to that matter. We need to have this information. If we don’t have this information, we do not rule out the possibility of calling a representative of CBF or Anvisa to inform who these authorities are“, said the senator.

“It is clear and was said by several interlocutors, it was even said by Conmebol that there was an ‘agreement’ with the Brazilian government authorities for the participation of the four players who were identified by Anvisa violating the sanitary norms of our country”, continued Randolfe Rodrigues.

Anvisa suspends Brazil x Argentina for breach of rule

Argentine players Emiliano Martínez, Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso made false health declarations on the health form when entering Brazil, said Anvisa. With this, the four players must be heard at the Federal Police station at Cumbica Airport, in Guarulhos, in an investigation into the crime of ideological falsehood.

The health agency communicated the fact to the Federal Police so that “measures within the scope of the police authority are taken immediately”, according to the note from Anvisa.

The Federal Police tried to pick up the players at the hotel and then in the locker room, but Argentina did not release entry and therefore claim that they had to enter the field.