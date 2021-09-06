Covid’s CPI prepares a letter to the CBF and will investigate confusion in the match between Brazil and Argentina – 09/05/2021 – Panel

Covid’s CPI will incorporate the confusion in the match between Brazil and Argentina this Sunday (5), at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, to its investigations.

According to senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), the members of the commission are already preparing a request for the CBF to indicate which government official Jair Bolsonaro would have given authorization for the game to take place with the selection of four Argentine players who, by determination from Anvisa, they should be in quarantine.

“We are making a request to the CBF so that it informs which authority of the Brazilian government authorized any agreement to circumvent the sanitary rules on the entry of foreigners into national territory”, says Randolfe.

“Under penalty, if the CBF does not respond or provide this information, to summon the representatives of the CBF themselves. We don’t want to. For this reason, we want the CBF to inform which Brazilian authority gave authorization to circumvent the sanitary rules”, he completes.

The match was interrupted with just 7 minutes after the entry of agents from Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) on the pitch. They pointed out repeated sanitary infractions and non-compliance with determinations by the AFA (Argentine Football Association).

Responsible at Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) for the supervision of ports, airports and borders, director Alex Machado Campos told the Panel that the AFA (Argentine Football Association) failed to comply with repeated warnings and orders from the Brazilian authorities.

Campos, who heads the process at Anvisa, recounts at least three attempts to get the AFA to separate the four players who had passed through the United Kingdom before arriving in Brazil and who provided false information about it.