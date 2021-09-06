Cristiano Ronaldo liked it! Why Newcastle are the perfect rival for Manchester United’s debut

After 12 years, Cristiano Ronaldo is back to Manchester United and will make his debut with the shirt 7 of the red devils before the Newcastle, on Saturday (11), at 11 am (GMT), for the 4th round of the Premier League, with transmission LIVE and exclusive by ESPN on Star+.

And the opponent couldn’t be better, as United never lost to the magpies with the Portuguese ace on the field. Also, it was on dthe team from the North East of England he made his first hat trick as a professional player in 2008.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

At the time, with Old Trafford full, as it will be next Saturday, the star scored three times in the 6-0 rout, which made the Red Devils take the lead in the championship at the time.

In addition to Ronaldo, Carlitos Tevez scored twice and Rio Ferdinand also scored for the team led by sir Alex Ferguson, who would become three-time Premier League champion that season, made a first in the country.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrating his third Premier League goal against Newcastle in 2008 Chris Coleman/Manchester United via Getty Images

That summer, CR7 still reached the mark of 42 goals in 49 games and won for the first time the award for best player in the world, after having won the Champions League in the final against the Chelsea, decided on penalties.

Ronaldo’s numbers against Newcastle also show that his debut at the club where he became an idol has everything to be triumphant. From 2003 to 2009, the Portuguese faced his rival 11 times, for the national league and also for the FA Cup. Of these, he won 10 times, drew only once and scored six goals.