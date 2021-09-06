Cruzeiro exchanges BH for Sete Lagoas and will have an audience against Ponte Preta

Cruzeiro will continue to have the presence of the fans in their games. However, not at Mineirão, as happened in the 1-0 victory over Confiança, on August 20th. On the afternoon of this Friday (3), the CBF confirmed the change of the location of the game from Raposa against Ponte Preta, scheduled for Saturday (11), to Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas.

Stage of the celestial team’s unforgettable 6-1 over rival Atlético-MG, in the last round of the 2011 Brasileirão, the stadium located just over 70 kilometers from the capital is once again the home of Cruzeiro, as happened from June 2010 to April 2012, when Gigante da Pampulha and Independência were undergoing renovations for the 2014 World Cup.

Inaugurated in 2006, Arena do Jacaré hosted a total of 57 Cruzeiro games. There were 36 wins for the team from the capital, 10 draws and another 11 defeats. Fox scored 124 goals and conceded another 51.

Number of fans

Due to pandemic rules, 3,900 people (30%) will be able to buy tickets for the match of the 23rd round of Serie B. As part of its grandstand structure is banned, the Arena currently holds 13,000 fans.

However, there is an expectation that this number will be increased in the coming days, as the Democrata, the club that manages the Arena do Jacaré, asked the Fire Department to prepare a new report, in order to increase the capacity to 18 thousand places. If that happens, the number of fans would be between five and six thousand.

away game

Before the confrontation against Macaca, Raposa goes to Goiânia, where next Tuesday (7), national holiday, he will face Goiás in Serrinha. The duel is scheduled for 9:30 pm (GMT).

With 25 points won, Cruzeiro appears in 15th place in Serie B. With 13 more, the hosts of the 22nd round duel occupy the third position and, in addition to the best defense in the competition, with only 13 goals conceded, they also boast 70% of usability in their domains.