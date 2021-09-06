dating comes to an end after three months

Former BBC Sarah Andrade and “A Fazenda 11” champion Lucas Vianna are no longer together. The couple used Instagram to announce the end of their relationship, which lasted about three months.

A few days ago we had decided to end our relationship and do you think what a squeeze in your heart it gave?!

Sarah Andrade, on Instagram

In the text, the ex-BBB praises the now ex-boyfriend: “This man came like an avalanche in my life, bringing many emotions. Emotions that I haven’t felt for many years,” wrote the influencer, who thanked her former partner for the partnership.

Thank you for arriving with so much love, affection, complicity, respect, smiles. Thank you for giving me all these sensations and falling in love again! You are light!

The model also used the social network to talk about the breakup. According to Lucas, the decision was taken together:

We decided together to end this cycle with all the love, affection and respect that has always existed. Making sure it worked out for the period it was destined to work out. Before anything else, we were and will continue to be great friends.

Lucas Viana, on Instagram

In the text, Lucas also left some praise for his former partner: “Sarah is an amazing woman and she deserves the best,” wrote the model.