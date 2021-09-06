Daughter of Ana Maria Braga surprises by revealing what she does with her son’s diapers

Mariana Maffeis, eldest daughter of Ana Maria Braga, surprised by revealing that she is a supporter of sustainability in raising her 2-month-old son Varuna. In a conversation with Who, she said that she uses cloth diapers instead of disposable ones.

“We decided to move to the interior to be closer to where the food is produced, also by offering locally produced organic food”, explained.

“So this thing of leaving the big urban center was an ecological and political decision. And motherhood can also be a great trigger for us to increase our awareness and our desire for evolution”, declared.

“I’ve been on this path of raising awareness and reducing my ecological footprint for about 20 years. First, we have to work on the issue of the unconscious, if that is possible, through some tool that acts on fear”, confessed.

“In my opinion, we live in an industry of fear. So it’s necessary to work on this and get certified and empowered. I think ecology in pregnancy is about empowerment. I can take a different path, take care of things and do without others, I can see what really matters and I need”, said yet.

As for the use of disposable diapers, she totally ruled out:

“I use cloth diapers at Varuna, as I used them with the other two girls. I do this for several reasons. If the baby pees and feels wet, he is aware that he uses the sphincter and gets wet and doesn’t get dry like the chemical diaper. For me it’s more practical. I wash the diapers twice myself. I like to see the baby signs to put him to poop out of the diaper. So there are few diapers that get dirty”.

“It has to do with our choices, with what we consume and how, with what we think about life. Did we come here just to extract our needs or to leave a better place for our children?”, questioned.

“Actually, we borrow land from our children and grandchildren. We have to change this paradigm that we need to satisfy our needs. We need to take care that natural resources are guaranteed for future generations. I think this is a starting point for a more sustainable life”, completed.

“In my diet, I don’t consume a lot of resources, so I couldn’t escape vegetarianism. It is known that to produce 1 kg of meat requires at least 15 thousand liters of water compared to the production of 1 kg of cereal, which requires 3 thousand liters of water. Unfortunately cereals are grown to feed livestock. Still have this, we could be using these grains that are produced for animal feed for human food. Maybe that way we could even eradicate hunger.” said yet.

“The ecological issue involves our habits and it is not easy to want to see and question. It’s not for everyone to become a vegetarian, but it’s possible to look at it and rethink it,” guaranteed, also saying that he uses water consciously:

“I never waste. We are going to build a house and we want to have a rainwater cistern or two. We are living in a moment of glimpse of a water crisis. It is an issue that permeates the conscious use of water not only in the micro instance, but in daily consumption. It’s no use washing the car with reused water from the machine and eating 1 kg of meat a day. It’s more or less there.”

“I’ve been living in the countryside for a year, but I’m interested in studying biological agriculture. For now, my routine is still very focused on my children and what they demand, especially now with a newborn”, stated.

“But I really like plants, I brought all the plants I had in São Paulo over here and we are planting some herbs, as well as tomatoes, potatoes and spinach. I’ve always worked a lot with plants, but I’m still not at a time in my life where I can dedicate myself to planting my own food because this is a big job and it’s a mission that requires a lot of responsibility and, therefore, it should be at the right time for life”, finished.