David Luiz denies rumors according to Italian club | Flamengo

The Spanish newspaper reportedly said that Arsenal’s Brazilian defender would have an agreement with Frank Ribery’s club, but the player went to social media to deny the news

The soap opera David Luiz follows with more episodes over the past few weeks. O Flamengo and his fans ask and hope that the experienced 34-year-old defender returns to Brazil to play for the red-black team. However, recent rumors have pointed to a stay in Europe, with David Luiz joining Frank Ribery in Italian football.

According to the daily “As”, David Luiz would have accepted a proposal from Salernitana, from Serie A Italiana, to be the new reinforcement of the Salerno club. However, the Brazilian was in his stories from Instagram to disprove any rumors about the hiring. “Every day a different fake news. Every day a different liar. So it’s up to us to choose what we want to believe!”

From Sunday (5th) to today, the European press reported that the defender would be close to being hired by Salernitana. La Salernitana, as it is known, won the historic promotion to Serie A and is revolutionizing the market, having signed Frank Ribery, the idol of Bayern Munich, in the transfer window that has just ended.

David Luiz and Alexandre Lacazette celebrate Arsenal’s goal (Getty Images)

David Luiz has not reached a renewal agreement with Arsenal and is free on the market. The defender has two spells in football, the first between 2011 and 2014 at Chelsea, where he was champion of the 2011/12 Champions League. The second is the most recent, between 2016 and 2021, adding games for Chelsea and Arsenal.