Delay of input and suspension of Anvisa pose challenge with vaccines – News

The projection of vaccine deliveries against covid-19 to the Ministry of Health for September is 66 million doses, according to the latest report by the folder, released last week. However, the beginning of the month should be marked by shortage of doses, since there are obstacles related to immunizations from AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Janssen. The country apply almost 2 million doses per day.

Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation), which manufactures AstraZeneca in Brazil, announced the day before yesterday that it will interrupt for at least ten days the delivery of vaccines to the PNI (National Immunization Program). Deliveries were weekly.

The reason is the delay in the arrival of API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) in August, a necessary input for the production of the immunizing agent. AstraZeneca is the most widely used vaccine in Brazil, according to data from Localiza SUS, a platform of the Ministry of Health.

Another immunizing agent that will be delayed in reaching the Brazilian’s arm is CoronaVac. On Saturday (4), Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) determined the suspension of distribution and use of 21 million doses of the vaccine, which were bottled in a factory not inspected by the agency, in China, therefore, without approval for emergency use in Brazil.

The precautionary measure, published in the Official Gazette on Saturday, has a period of 90 days. According to Anvisa, it is “a precautionary act, which aims to protect the health of the population, being adopted in case of imminent health risk, without the prior manifestation of the interested party”.

O Butantan Institute, in São Paulo, which produces the vaccine in the country, and is also responsible for importing the immunizing agent from China, said in a press release that the use of doses is safe and that the measure should not cause alarmism.

“It was the Institute itself that, out of a commitment to transparency and extreme precaution, communicated the fact to the agency, after attesting to the quality of the doses received. This guarantees that the immunizing agents are safe for the population”, he informs. CoronaVac is the second most applied vaccine in the country.

The State of São Paulo and the city of Rio de Janeiro confirmed that they had applied doses from the restricted lots of CoronaVac. São Paulo invested around 4 million, and Rio de Janeiro, 1,206. already the Federal District informed that it received the lots, but the doses were not applied.

Regarding the Janssen vaccine, with a single dose, the Ministry of Health expressed its intention to bring forward the delivery scheduled for this month by the end of the year, in order to use the vaccine in the application of the third dose in elderly and immunosuppressed patients – the forecast is that it starts from the 15th, when 100% of the population over 18 years of age has already received the first dose of a vaccine against covid-19.

The government contract with Janssen provides for the delivery of 38 million doses this year. The last delivery, however, was 3 million doses in June and the projection is that the next will be carried out only from October. Janssen’s vaccine was recommended by the ministry to be offered as a third dose as well as Pfizer and AstraZeneca immunizers.

Unlike other manufacturers, Pfizer has been delivering at least 1 million doses almost daily (Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) to the federal government since the beginning of August. In addition to being indicated as a third dose, the vaccine is the only one authorized by Anvisa for application in adolescents, between 12 and 17 years old, which is already being carried out.

On Saturday, 1.5 million Pfizer drugs landed in Brazil and the forecast for this Sunday (5) is to receive more 2 million doses.

The country reached, this Saturday (4), the mark of 200 million doses applied seven months after the start of the vaccination campaign against covid, on January 17th. According to the Ministry of Health, 80% of Brazilians over 18 years of age have already received the first dose of the vaccine and 35% have completed the vaccination cycle.