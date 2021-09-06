Dolores follows ‘treasure map’ behind Pilar; Understand · TV News

After receiving a letter from Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in In Times of the Emperor, Dolores (Júlia Freitas/Daphne Bozaski) will have the perfect opportunity to meet her sister again. She, however, will raise suspicions of Eudoro (José Dumont) when jumping for joy at the invitation of Tonico (Alexandre Nero) to meet the court in the telenovela at six on Globo.

The girl was surprised by a message from the aspiring doctor who arrived at the hands of Teresa Cristina (Leticia Sabatella). The Neapolitan arrived at the Recôncavo Baiano to accompany Pedro (Selton Mello) on an official trip through the interior of Brazil in the serials written by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão.

Eudoro narrowly missed taking the letter from the empress, who managed to provide an excuse to prevent him from discovering Pilar’s whereabouts. Dolores, however, will prove that she inherited her sister’s rag tongue by once again leaving her father with the flea behind his ear.

Euphoric with Tonico’s proposal, she will bite her tongue during a conversation with the colonel. “Painho, what if Pilar happens to be in Rio de Janeiro and I and you, by chance, happen to meet her?”, will probe the character of Júlia Freitas.

“If that happens, let’s go straight ahead, because I don’t want to talk to people like that. I’ve already told you a thousand times that for me your sister died. Why that question?”, the landowner will find strange.

Dolores and Eudoro on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera

Dolores will notice the slip and change the subject to put an end to Eudoro’s suspicions. Alone, however, she will once again embrace the letter as if it were the “treasure map” that will take her to Pilar in the scenes that will be shown from this second on (6).

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Learn all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#73 – José Alfredo finds out Maurílio is dead in Império!” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.