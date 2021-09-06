Draw for Ba-Gua centenary marks the return of the public to stadiums in RS | soccer

The classic Ba-Gua, between Bagé and Guarany, marked the fans return to stadiums in Rio Grande do Sul this Sunday morning. Tairone, for Bagé, and Raphinha, for Guarany, defined the tie by 1-1 at Estádio Pedra Moura, in Bagé, in the Campanha region.
Despite the fight that marked the 100 years of rivalry, the great attraction of the match valid for the 7th round of the Serie A2 of Gauchão was in the stands.
About 500 people watched the classic by Bagé — Photo: Bruno Marsilli, RBS TV
Just over 500 fans followed the duel after a state decree released the gradual resumption of sporting events with the public. According to Piratini, in this first moment of reopening, the stadiums will have a maximum capacity of 2.5 thousand people.
The protocol for accessing the stadium had the temperature measurement at the entrance, use of mask and distance in the stands. Monitors from the main club – Bagé – also acted during the match to supervise the care.
Bagé’s band, the traditional “charanga”, only performed in the first half, as the use of wind instruments is prohibited due to the prevention of coronavirus.
Both goals came out in the final stage. It was up to defender Tairone, from Bagé, after a free kick, to score for the first time in front of the crowd after almost 16 months without a party in the stands of Rio Grande do Sul.
But Raphinha reined in the excitement of the hosts when he appeared as a surprise in the opponent’s area and guaranteed a draw for Guarany.
The classic was played in a light and cold rain in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul — Photo: Matheus Pé / FGF
The president of the Gaucho Football Federation (FGF), Luciano Hocsman, considered that the game this Sunday pointed out some precautions that need to be adopted for the next rounds. But it celebrated the first step taken on the gaucho lawns.
The 1-1 draw keeps Guarany in the top positions of Group B of Serie A2, with 15 points from seven games. Bagé is still out of the G-4, with eight.