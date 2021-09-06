Emergency Aid application will feature loans

With the creation of Emergency Aid, the Federal Government administered the benefit through Caixa, a public company that acts as a financial institution. Thus, it sought to use digital media such as a specific website and the Caixa Tem application.

The measure was important not only for the sake of practicality, but also in order to avoid agglomerations and the consequent dissemination of Covid-19. In this sense, users can use the tool to manage their values ​​and check their situation for the next round, among other services.

Thus, the institution confirmed the possibility of using the application for other benefits and services to the public. Therefore, it will use the Caixa Tem application in order to grant microcredit to Brazilian citizens. It is estimated, then, that the measure will reach approximately 100 million individuals.

How will microcredit be?

The financial institution has already announced that the loan installments will have values ​​between R$ 200 and R$ 300 and will have low interest rates. In this sense, it is intended to use the FGTS birthday withdrawal rate as a reference, that is, 1.09% monthly.

Furthermore, the financing will have a maximum limit of R$3,000 per individual. Therefore, the Federal Government will reserve a total of R$ 10 billion for loans, with the possibility of reaching R$ 20 billion. These resources are from Caixa’s own profit.

For the president of Caixa Econômica Federal, Pedro Guimarães, the measure is configured as a “financial market revolution”. In addition, the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro will be present at the official disclosure of microcredits. However, the granting of values ​​will only start in practice after the end of the Emergency Aid, that is, after October.

Measure can serve the electoral interests of the president

With 2022 approaching, President Jair Bolsonaro has been investing in policies that will enhance his popularity. Thus, it will be possible to establish the chance of being re-elected in the position.

Therefore, among the measures, the restructuring of Bolsa Família, which will be the new Auxílio Brasil, for example, is one of them. Another, then, is the creation of Caixa’s own microcredits. Thus, the Federal Government intends to increase popular support for the administration.

In addition, there is the intention to clear any doubts about the affiliation of public banks in Febraban (Federação Brasileira de Bancos). This was necessary when the Federation supported the Fiesp (Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo) manifesto in favor of democracy. The document was never, in fact, published and was intended to defend the separation of the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary Powers. However, this was not what Caixa and Banco do Brasil initially understood.

For public institutions, therefore, the support of Febraban meant an attack on the Federal Government. On the subject, Economy Minister Paulo Guedes explained that he was not involved in the case. In this sense, he indicates that “I was very out of this episode, I only found out last Friday. I was told by someone in the government who told me they were trying to make a move that a public bank should not be a part of. A public bank president said he could not sign a document attacking the federal government, which owns the bank.”

Furthermore, the minister explained that Febraban did not intend to attack, but to pacify. Therefore, he declares that “so apparently, the document came out to pacify and the public banks seem to have said that they will not leave Febraban, so it seems to have smoothed everything over, that’s what I hope”.

The Caixa Tem application brought a wide audience to the financial institution

Based on the registration of several users in the application, Caixa Tem had a base that enabled the creation of microcredit. In this way, all those who signed up to participate in the federal program that have become Caixa clients will be able to access other services of the application. Therefore, it was possible to see 300m downloads of it only in 2020, which demonstrates the wide scope of the platform.

However, before, the participants of the Emergency Aid received the benefit from the Government, without any kind of consideration, that is, without having to do something in return. This scenario will then change with the end of the program and the opening of microcredit, as this is a loan. That is, it must be returned to the institution with interest. Therefore, it will be necessary for Caixa to carry out a very informative advertising campaign that highlights this aspect of the new measure.

What is Caixa Tem?

Caixa Tem is nothing more than the Caixa Econômica Federal application. Thus, its creation served to assist in the processing of banking services and transactions in Social Digital Savings. On the platform, then, the user is able to consult balances and statements.

In addition, the services also include payment of bills and bills, as well as transfers and purchases on the internet. These can even take place through a Virtual Debit Card, which the user himself generates on the platform, free of charge. Furthermore, the application also has another technological possibility, the QR Code.

That is, it is a barcode, which the user scans through his cell phone camera. Thus, the code converts to some type of text or website, among others. In the case of Caixa Tem, therefore, this may be the way to make purchases, through the store code.

How to use the app?

For the time being, only participants of Emergency Aid, FGTS Emergency Withdrawal, Bem Aid and Bolsa Família and PIS Salary Allowance can use all the platform’s services. Thus, to have access to the application’s services, the interested party must:

Download the app. To do so, you will need to access the Google Play Store (in cases of cell phones with Android system) or the Apple Store (for iOS). Then just search for your name and select the option to download the app.

Log in. In this sense, the user must access his account using the CPF number and the password he registered.

Confirm your cell phone. When accessing the application for the first time on that device, the user will need to confirm their identification by means of a code, which they will receive via text message.