Evaristo Costa jokes with CNN firing and shares meme

A few days after discovering that he was fired from CNN for the network’s commercial, Evaristo Costa showed that he is dealing with the situation in a good-natured way.

This morning, the journalist shared a video of a young man who talks on the phone, loses his balance and almost falls into a pool, but manages to sit on the edge and avoid an accident.

“Evaristo calling to find out about your show and getting fired,” says the meme. In the caption, he added laughing emojis.

On Friday, he said he learned of the resignation when he returned from CNN Brasil’s vacation.

“I was informed that he [o programa “CNN Séries Originais”] had been removed from the grid and that the company had no longer interest in my services,” he said in an excerpt of the text posted on Instagram.

Watching the station’s new program call, I noticed the lack of my program. It’s the game! ‘Thy will be done’. When I recover from what happened, I’ll give you more details. Free on the track.

CNN reported that it terminated the contract with the presenter alleging changes to his grid. Evaristo has been with the network since June 2019.

The station also confirmed the date and time of the debut of the program “CNN Business”, which will be presented by philippe siani and Fernando Nakagawa. The attraction will air on Thursdays at 10:30 pm, starting on September 16th.