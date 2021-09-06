Evaristo exposes the current situation and is surprised by an unusual request from Marina Ruy Barbosa; see his answer

Marina Ruy Barbosa was one of the first names to react to the departure of Evaristo Costa of CNN Brazil. The actress asked for the journalist to return to Globe and pulled a campaign of hundreds of comments from netizens asking for the same.

“Back to Plim Plim! [Eu] I loved you in the newspaper!”, he confessed. The journalist got the message and returned it with a passionate emoji. Marina’s request yielded more than 9,000 likes and several comments from Internet users agreeing with her position.

“I also loved you on the Newspaper Today. Globe, call him!”, begged a fan. “Signs with Globo. I miss seeing you there”, stated another. “Truth! He could present Hora One directly from London, it wouldn’t be a bad idea… Renovate the London newsroom, Dona Globo!”, advised a third party. “I’d say good afternoon every time JH started”, admitted one more.

On Instagram, Evaristo Costa said that he discovered his release from CNN Brasil after he called the channel. The call was prompted by the new call from the news channel: he didn’t appear on it.

“Since September 1st I found out that I am no longer part of CNN. Yes, I used to work at CNN, but when I came back from vacation, watching the network’s new programming call, I noticed my program was missing. I called to find out the reason and was informed that he had been removed from the grid and that the company was no longer interested in my services“, he reported.

“It’s the game! ‘Thy will be done’. When I recover from what happened, I’ll give you more details. free on the track“, finished. In a statement, CNN explained: “Due to these changes, the contract with the presenter Evaristo Costa will be terminated”.

“So far, the journalist has contributed with his talent, professionalism and charisma to building the success of CNN Brasil. The company is grateful for the partnership, recognizes in the presenter one of the greatest talents in activity today on Brazilian TV and leaves the doors open for future opportunities”, concluded.

