Even after the 2nd dose, Brazilians have difficulties in tourism abroad

Although vaccines against Covid-19 used in Brazil are qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and are in use in other countries, in some parts of Europe, Brazilians still have difficulties in circulation, according to the specialist in Health Surveillance and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Melissa Palmieri, to CNN.

She explains that the impediment in relation to vaccines is that batches manufactured in Brazil are not accepted in other countries. “As much as our vaccine is qualified by the WHO, is authorized in other countries, it is that issue that the batch that was made here in Brazil, so it is not recognized abroad for the digital certificate.”

To enter other countries, despite not being necessary, Melissa made an apostille from The Hague of her digital vaccination certificate to give more veracity to the document. And although it wasn’t required, she performed a PCR test before boarding.

“I paid even a higher cost [pelo apostilamento] because I said: ‘I don’t want to have problems in Europe’. But in order for me to be able to enter a restaurant, enter a museum in Europe, for example, in the case of France, I had to do an antigen test with 48 hours of validity”, he says.

To issue the Covid Digital Certificate from the European Union, the citizen must have a record in the country’s health system. Therefore, Brazilians are unable to issue a digital passport from Europe even having taken the two doses in Brazil, says the doctor.

“If you don’t have that, which is the case of Brazilians, who can step into the country, but won’t have this green QR Code, if you need to go to a restaurant or museum, you’ll have to prepare. Forty-eight hours beforehand, antigen testing is required. If not, you’ll have to picnic in the park, shop at supermarkets, shop at sales. You will not be able to enter restaurants in France.”

Melissa explains that the protocols are not homogeneous across Europe, but that the impediments still make tourism unfeasible.

“People think this circulation is very easy, and it isn’t. This bureaucratic issue still needs to be improved because people who do it correctly deserve to have this equal treatment and it is not happening.”

In Greece, for example, they are more flexible about entering restaurants. But the doctor had to be careful about the beaches.

“I did some tourist activities with extreme caution. In Greece I went to the beach, I was on an island, I used the spacing, it wasn’t close, even the umbrellas already had the spacing, and when I was in transit, I wore the mask. I see that some people are relaxing, especially in Europe, because there is no legislation on the use of masks outdoors. But if you find that you are in a crowded place, use the mask, it is your shield, no matter if you are vaccinated or not.”

* (supervised by Elis Franco)