Ex-BBB Josiane Oliveira dies at 43 years old

Josiane Oliveira, former participant of “BBB 9”, died this Sunday (5), at 43 years old. According to information from G1, Josy, as she became known, was diagnosed with an aneurysm in late 2020, and suffered a stroke (cerebrovascular accident) while undergoing surgery on Tuesday (31). As a result, she was induced into a coma and died days later.

Born in Juiz de Fora, Minas Gerais, Josy had a degree in psychology, but had been dedicating herself to a singing career and even released an album. She leaves a husband and a child.





To consolidate her participation in the reality, Josy stayed at “Bubble Glass”, inside a mall in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, fighting for a spot alongside Emanuel Tiago Milchevski, Daniel Gevaerd and Maira Brito.

Chosen by the public, the ex-BBB took sixth place in the attraction and was eliminated with 68% of the votes, after facing the hot seat with Ana Carolina. In confinement, he had an affair with Newton, Ton.

On social networks, friends and colleagues in confinement mourned the death. Check out: