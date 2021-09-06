Ex-PM of Minas threatens Alexandre de Moraes: “Tuesday we’ll kill you”

Former military policeman Cássio Rodrigues Costa Souza, from Minas Gerais, posted a threat to Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Supreme Federal Court (STF), on social media.

“Tuesday (September 7th) we are going to kill you and kill your whole family, you tramp,” wrote the ex-military man on Twitter last Friday (4/9).

Despite being excluded, the publication circulated on the internet. After the repercussion, Cassio’s account was suspended from Twitter for “violating the rules” of the platform.

In addition to threatening the magistrate with death, the former police officer stated that the corporation “will eliminate” the minister. “Die, bald motherfucker. Tuesday we’re going to kill you and your whole family, you tramp, shitty CCP lawyer. I am a military policeman and we military personnel will eliminate you”, he wrote.

The report of metropolises found that the name of Cássio Rodrigues Costa Souza appears in the Official Gazette of the State of Minas Gerais issued on July 24, 2018. The military figure is on the list of retired police officers due to permanent physical disability. He was assigned to the 31st Battalion of Military Police in the state.

“The Statute of the Military of the State of Minas Gerais (EMEMG) resolves to reform, in the Corporation, Corporal QPPM Cássio Rodrigues Costa Souza […], for having been considered definitively and fully incapable for all services of a military police nature and activities inherent to the position or function, for presenting a non-professional illness, not resulting from an accident at work, not alienating and not invalidating at the stage in which he is, being able to carry out activities in civil life”, stated in the document.

Military on the 7th of September

On the eve of September 7, governors across Brazil are preparing in different ways to deal with the possibility of military police taking part in demonstrations in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and against institutions such as the Supreme Court.

According to the newspaper O Globo, eight governors said they must punish officials and soldiers who participate in protests. Another 10 do not make it clear how they are going to act, two say that the internal regulations allow police officers to demonstrate without uniform, and seven do not speak out.

The governors’ concern about the PM participating in the acts was made public at the end of August, after the governor of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), dismissed one of the commanders of the Military Police, Colonel Aleksander Lacerda. On social networks, the official attacked the STF and called police officers for Tuesday’s acts (7/9).