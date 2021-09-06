FGTS withdrawals have already started to be released to a new group; know who has the right

Workers who were born in September can now withdraw their birthdays from the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). For people who had already joined the sport, the FGTS deposits are already being done. The deadline to withdraw those born in September is November 30, 2021.

According to information from the Ministry of Economy, more than 16 billion have already been withdrawn through the FGTS anniversary withdrawal. The option allows the person to withdraw part of the FGTS account balance, annually, in the month of birthday. To opt-in, simply access the Meu FGTS app, on internet banking, at Caixa Econômica branches or go to Caixa’s website.

Calendar for the withdrawal-birthday

For those born in September, the deadline for withdrawal started on September 1st and runs until November 30th, 2021;

For those born in October, the deadline for withdrawal starts on October 1st and runs until December 31, 2021;

For those born in November, the deadline for withdrawal starts on November 1st and runs until January 31, 2021;

For those born in December, the deadline for withdrawal starts on December 1st and runs until February 28th, 2022.

Remembering that, for workers born in July, it is still possible to withdraw until September 30th. Those born in August have the option to withdraw until October 31, 2021.

Calculation of value

According to Caixa Econômica, the worker who opts for the withdrawal-birthday modality may withdraw a percentage of the FGTS balance plus an additional installment, annually. Check the table:

For those who have a balance of up to R$500.00 in their FGTS account, they will be entitled to withdraw 50% of this amount. There will be no additional installment;

For those who have R$500.01 to R$1,000.00, they will be entitled to withdraw 40% of the amount, in addition to an additional installment of R$50.00;

Anyone who has R$1,000.01 up to R$5,000.00 will be entitled to withdraw 30%, in addition to an additional installment of R$150.00.

On the Caixa portal, it is possible to make a value simulation that the worker will receive. Bearing in mind that joining the modality is not mandatory and, whoever does not opt ​​for it, will remain in the withdrawal-withdrawal system. To leave the withdrawal-birthday, the worker will have to request the reversal at any time. There is a period of up to 24 months to cancel membership.

Workers who opt for the birthday withdrawal will also be able to use the FGTS account in the following alternatives:

For your own home;

In case of serious illnesses;

In case of retirement;

In case of public calamity.

It is important to remember that the employee who joins the withdrawal-birthday will lose the right to withdraw the full amount from the FGTS accounts in the event of unfair dismissal. The employee is guaranteed the withdrawal of the termination fine, when due.