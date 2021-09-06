FIFA issues a statement after the suspension of Brazil x Argentina; see the note

hours after the suspension of the match in between Brazil and Argentina, this Sunday, by 2022 World Cup qualifiers, FIFA issued an official statement commenting on the case.

Through its social networks, the entity that governs world football communicated briefly about the next procedures that will be adopted following the facts.

“Fifa confirms that, after the referee’s decision for the match, the match between Brazil and Argentina, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, has been suspended. Further details will be presented in due time,” he wrote.

Second communicated to Conmebol (South American Football Confederation), FIFA will decide what will happen to the match after judgment of its Disciplinary Committee.

“The referee and the match commissioner will report to the FIFA Disciplinary Commission, which will determine the next steps to be taken. These are the procedures in accordance with current regulations,” he reported.

“The World Cup qualifiers are a FIFA competition. All decisions regarding organization and development are the sole responsibility of this institution,” he added.

Also through note (read full below), the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) said it was “disappointed” with the suspension of the game and criticized the performance of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), which stopped the game at 4 minutes of the 1st time.

According to the agency, goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, defender Romero and midfielders Buendía and Lo Celso, who play in English football and were in the United Kingdom in recent days, could not be on the field and had to be deported from the country immediately.

See the CBF press release

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) deeply regrets the events that ended up causing the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina, valid for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

CBF defends the implementation of the most rigorous health protocols and complies with them in their entirety. However, he emphasizes that he was absolutely surprised by the moment when the action of the National Health Surveillance Agency took place, with the match having already started, since Anvisa could have exercised its activity in a much more appropriate manner in the various moments and days prior to the match.

The CBF also emphasizes that at no time, through the interim President, Ednaldo Rodrigues, or its directors, interfered in any point related to the sanitary protocol established by the Brazilian authorities for the entry of people into the country. The role of the CBF was always in an attempt to promote understanding between the entities involved so that the sanitary protocols could be satisfactorily fulfilled and the game played.

CBF reiterates its disappointment with the events and awaits the decision of CONMEBOL and FIFA regarding the match.