Find out where to watch Palmeiras vs Internacional live in the semifinal of the Brasileirão Women

Top Stories Live football: Corinthians vs Railroad today, know where to watch the match online and on TV

Live Football from this sunday (5) brings the confrontation between the teams of Palmeiras and International, in game back from the semifinals of the Brazilian female. Thus, the match takes place on the lawn of the Allianz Parque, in São Paulo. Finally, the game is scheduled to start at 11:00 am (Brasilia time).

Read more: See where to watch Brasileirão football matches live

Live Palmeiras game: Palmeiras took advantage in live football match

For starters, the palestrinas had a good competition throughout the dispute of Barsileirão Women A1. Thus, Palmeiras guaranteed themselves in the knockout of the tournament; and advanced to the semifinals of the competition. In addition, the Palestinian team took the first step towards the final; after beating the coloradas 1-0 in the first leg, in Porto Alegre.

Live Inter game: Internacional tries to turn the tables on live football match today

On the other hand, the Coloradas girls also made a campaign worthy of respect in this edition of the Women’s Brasileirão. In this way, Internacional secured its place in the following phases of the competition; until securing a place in the semifinals. Nonetheless; in the first game, the girls were surpassed by 1-0. Thus, it is essential for Internacional to reverse the disadvantage they reaped at home; if you want to reach the final of the Women’s Brasileirão.

Where to watch Palmeiras vs Internacional live and online on TV

Thus, the live football exhibition this Sunday (05/09) with the duel between Palmeiras and Internacional will be by SportTV. Therefore; fans will be able to follow all live bids from their devices. That is, mobile devices; desktops and smartTVs.

Factsheet: Palmeiras vs. Internacional live and online

Phase/Tournament: return game – Semi-finals – Brazilian Women A1

Date: 05/09/2021

Hour: 11:00 am (Brasilia time)

Local: Allianz Parque, São Paulo / SP

Arbitration: Charly Wendy Straub Deretti / SC

Where to watch: SportTV

Probable escalations

PALM TREES: Jully; Bruna Calderan, Agustina, Thais, Katrine and Camilinha; Tainara, Julia Bianchi and Rafa Andrade; Chu and Carol Baiana.

Technician: Ricardo Belli

INTERNATIONAL: I lived; Leidi, Bruna Benites, Sorriso and Ari; Isa Haas, Djeni, Mariana Pires and Rafa Travalão; Fabi Simões and Mileninha.

Technician: Mauricio Salgado

See where to watch all football matches in Brasileirão live