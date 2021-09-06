Find out why Willian doesn’t need quarantine like Argentines to make his debut for Corinthians

The suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina, valid for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and which would be held this Sunday at the Neo Química Arena, raised questions about the debut of the Corinthians fans. midfielder willian, newest reinforcement of the team, and about a possible obligation of the athlete to go through a quarantine period before debuting.

The conflict that led to the suspension of the match this Sunday was due to the fact that four Argentine athletes, Emiliano Martínez, Buendía, Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, came from England, the country in which they work for their respective clubs, and would have to fulfill a quarantine of 14 days from the landing before being allowed to enter the country, according to Ordinance No. 655, published by the Federal Government on June 23, 2021. This period was not respected by the quartet.

In the case of Willian, who also arrived in Brazil from England, the restrictions of the Ordinance do not apply because the midfielder to be brazilian, exception provided for in Article 3 of the document – check all exceptions below.

Therefore, the shirt 10 of Timão is free in this aspect to play on Tuesday, against Juventude, at Neo Química Arena. He even entered the country unimpeded last Wednesday, and on the same day he visited Parque São Jorge. The player is also already integrated into the squad and participated in the team’s last practice normally.

Brazilian law provides that travelers with origin or history of passage through the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Republic of South Africa and the Republic of India in the last fourteen days must remain in quarantine for fourteen days before entering to the national territory.

The procedure is not applicable to individuals who fall into the following cases, according to the Ordinance:

I – Brazilian, native or naturalized;

II – immigrant with permanent residence, for a fixed or indefinite period, in Brazilian territory;

III – foreign professional on a mission at the service of an international organization, as long as identified;

IV – foreign official accredited to the Brazilian Government; and

V – foreign:

a) spouse, partner, child, parent or guardian of a Brazilian;

b) whose entry is specifically authorized by the Brazilian Government in view of the public interest or for humanitarian reasons; and

c) holder of a National Migration Registry

See more at: Willian and Neo Qumica Arena.