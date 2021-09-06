Fire reaches headquarters of the Court of Justice of Ceará | Ceará

A fire hit, this Monday morning (6), the headquarters of the Court of Justice of Ceará (TJCE), in Bairro Cambeba, in Fortaleza. According to the Fire Department, the flames started around 4 am in the organ’s warehouse.
Firefighters and Military Police teams are on site. According to the advice of the ECJ, no one was hurt. Sixty firefighters try to control the flames so they don’t reach other places in the Administrative Center.
The smoke could be seen by residents in various parts of the city. The causes of the fire are investigated by the Fire Department.
Fire reaches headquarters of the Court of Justice of Ceará — Photo: Personal archive
Witnesses claim that the fire at the headquarters of the Court of Justice started around 2 am this Monday (6). — Photo: Halisson Ferreira/SVM
The Fire Department and Military Police are at the Cambeba Administrative Center, in Fortaleza, where the headquarters of the Court of Justice are located. — Photo: Reproduction
The smoke could be seen by residents in various parts of the city. — Photo: Izakeline Ribeiro/Personal Archive
