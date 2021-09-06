Fiuk becomes a joke on the web after ‘imitating’ Amy Winehouse on ‘Show of the Famous’

The singer and ex-BBB, Fiuk, became the subject of social media this Sunday night (5), when he performed his debut on the “Show dos Famosos” on “Domingão com Huck”. This because, many netizens mocked the performance of Fábio Junior’s son on Luciano Huck’s first show on Sundays. Fiuk paid tribute to Amy Winehouse

“Fiuk trying to play Amy at the show for the famous has become rotten, wherever she is, that she doesn’t see this performance. GRADE 0”, said one netizen. “No people, this famous show is terrible, I don’t know what happened with the production, but Fiuk has nothing to do with amy”, criticized another.

“Fiuk left the BBB to be embarrassed at the famous concert”, set off another viewer. “The only thing Fiuk has looked like Amy is cigarettes”, joked another internet user on social networks. Many viewers of the “Show of the Famous” also said that Cleo’s brother was looking like an old satirical character from the now extinct “Panic on TV”, which parodied the British singer.

Another moment that generated repercussions on social networks was the note by TV director Boninho, who is a judge on the board. In his assessment, Ana Furtado’s husband gave the former BBB21 participant score 9.7: “I liked. It’s a very big difficulty, but you were thinking a lot about bringing Amy’s antics”, began saying the director of the BBB.

And he continued stressing that he would like to see the singer “more relaxed”: “It was always necessary to remember the rehearsed step. I wanted to see you a little more relaxed, joking, having fun. The good thing here is to let the thing loose”, justified the jury of the “Show of the Famous” in Huck’s debut show on Sundays.

Fiuk responding to Boninho said he expected a higher score: “Hey, after BBB I was expecting a good grade from Boninho. But it’s starting”, complained in a relaxed way the Son of Fábio Junior.“Will have! It’s still just the first“, recalled the director of Globo.

Cleo Pires’ brother also received praise from the judges of the musical competition, Preta Gil and Xuxa: “You have insecurities and get stuck with some things. You did a great deconstruction to be here. Amy had some of her fear, her vulnerability. I’ll give it 10, but I promise to get stricter”, highlighted the daughter of Gilberto Gil.

