Fiuk becomes meme after imitating Amy Winehouse on ‘Show of the Famous’

Singer and actor Fiuk made a big splash on social media this Sunday, 5th, after imitating Amy Winehouse on the “Show of the Famous”. In the already traditional painting of “Domingão”, for the first time commanded by Luciano Huck, the presentation and characterization of the ex-BBB were mocked by internet users.

Fiuk's homage to Amy Winehouse in "Domingão com Huck" is mocked on the web

On Twitter, the name of Fábio Jr.’s son was featured in trending topics as one of the most talked about topics of the day on the social network.

“Fiuk trying to play Amy at the show of the celebrities got rotten, wherever she is, that she doesn’t see this performance. Note 0″, wrote an Internet user. “The only thing Fiuk has looked like Amy is cigarettes,” wrote another.

Fiuk becomes a meme on social media after imitating Amy Winehouse on "Show of the Famous"

Globo posted an excerpt of the presentation on its official Twitter account. “It can’t be Fiuk. It’s Amy”, wrote the station on the social network. In response, netizens disagreed. “It really can’t be! It’s to apologize to her father… for bad things need to improve a lot”, said a follower.

Watch:

Fiuk became meme

Right after the performance, the characterization memes began – and had no end. One funnier than the other. Check out:

Amy Winehouse now in her grave with Fiuk pic.twitter.com/8QVAmhDXrp — leo (@lffmore) September 5, 2021

my god fiuk is going to make amy winehouse

who left pic.twitter.com/zAUkAHaS3S — united from coronavac (@sandney) September 5, 2021

The only thing Fiuk looks like Amy is the cigarette #Sunday pic.twitter.com/IOWDwhIefR — Jean Carlo 🏳️‍🌈 (@canceler1) September 5, 2021

poor Amy Winehouse… Fiuk killed her again, poor pic.twitter.com/GB30m0ZFVP — GENcarlos (@gencarloss) September 5, 2021

Damn… Fiuk singing Amy Winehouse song. Poor Amy ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Hx2ryO0zvv — Wellington Oliveira (@well_author) September 5, 2021

I sell Fiuk trying to imitate Amy Winehouse #Sunday pic.twitter.com/yfB5oFj1TN — 🆅🅴 (@ve_graciele) September 5, 2021

fiuk didn’t have the audacity to cover amy winehouse right??? pic.twitter.com/i7dK3zpz6D — 𝒈𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒆 🦦 (@gui_lhermss) September 5, 2021

Santana Lopez kneading the Fiuk poor amy pic.twitter.com/VkiYc7FUOf — 𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑒 🎗 (@sophiatriste) September 6, 2021