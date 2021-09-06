Fiuk becomes meme after imitating Amy Winehouse on ‘Show of the Famous’

Singer and actor Fiuk made a big splash on social media this Sunday, 5th, after imitating Amy Winehouse on the “Show of the Famous”. In the already traditional painting of “Domingão”, for the first time commanded by Luciano Huck, the presentation and characterization of the ex-BBB were mocked by internet users.
On Twitter, the name of Fábio Jr.’s son was featured in trending topics as one of the most talked about topics of the day on the social network.
“Fiuk trying to play Amy at the show of the celebrities got rotten, wherever she is, that she doesn’t see this performance. Note 0″, wrote an Internet user. “The only thing Fiuk has looked like Amy is cigarettes,” wrote another.
Globo posted an excerpt of the presentation on its official Twitter account. “It can’t be Fiuk. It’s Amy”, wrote the station on the social network. In response, netizens disagreed. “It really can’t be! It’s to apologize to her father… for bad things need to improve a lot”, said a follower.
Watch:
can’t be the @fiuk! It’s Amy! 😱 #ShowDosFamosos #Sunday pic.twitter.com/UDY5ygdEDB
— TV Globo in 🏠 (@tvglobo) September 5, 2021
Fiuk became meme
Right after the performance, the characterization memes began – and had no end. One funnier than the other. Check out:
Amy Winehouse now in her grave with Fiuk pic.twitter.com/8QVAmhDXrp
— leo (@lffmore) September 5, 2021
my god fiuk is going to make amy winehouse
who left pic.twitter.com/zAUkAHaS3S
— united from coronavac (@sandney) September 5, 2021
The only thing Fiuk looks like Amy is the cigarette #Sunday pic.twitter.com/IOWDwhIefR
— Jean Carlo 🏳️🌈 (@canceler1) September 5, 2021
poor Amy Winehouse… Fiuk killed her again, poor pic.twitter.com/GB30m0ZFVP
— GENcarlos (@gencarloss) September 5, 2021
Damn… Fiuk singing Amy Winehouse song. Poor Amy ☹️ pic.twitter.com/Hx2ryO0zvv
— Wellington Oliveira (@well_author) September 5, 2021
I sell Fiuk trying to imitate Amy Winehouse #Sunday pic.twitter.com/yfB5oFj1TN
— 🆅🅴 (@ve_graciele) September 5, 2021
fiuk didn’t have the audacity to cover amy winehouse right??? pic.twitter.com/i7dK3zpz6D
— 𝒈𝒖𝒊𝒍𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒎𝒆 🦦 (@gui_lhermss) September 5, 2021
Santana Lopez kneading the Fiuk
poor amy pic.twitter.com/VkiYc7FUOf
— 𝑡𝑟𝑖𝑠𝑡𝑒 🎗 (@sophiatriste) September 6, 2021
poor Amy Winehouse he didn’t deserve that but even poorer fiuk who sucks at everything he does pic.twitter.com/zF6gIV4qbp
— rich (@dangerousxs) September 5, 2021