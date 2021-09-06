Flamengo increases training load and intensity to keep pace

The calls of Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol caused Flamengo’s matches to be reshuffled and, therefore, the team lives an interval of two weeks without games. The first half was completed on Saturday. On these days, players were subjected to longer and more intense training and high loads in order to keep them in game rhythm. The cast reached between 25 and 30km in distance added together, analyzed the Department of Health and High Performance.

Who had different numbers was the striker Kenedy, who seeks to reach the level of new teammates after serving quarantine before appearing as a reinforcement of the club. The striker did a work of physical reconditioning, with a higher load than the other players, reaching around 37 km.

Between Wednesday and Saturday, at the CT of Ninho do Urubu, the strength work at the academy could be performed in a different way compared to what happens in the middle of the games. Thus, the group performed an accumulated load referring to two and a half starts, working resistance, speed and strength.

Off this Sunday, the squad re-presents itself on Monday and has already started a new stage aiming at the match against Palmeiras, on the next 12th. As the game is approaching, the Department of Health and High Performance (Desar) schedules activities with a lower load in comparison to the first week – as usual.

Desar is managed by Dr. Márcio Tannure, who has the collaboration of physical trainers Alexandre Sanz, Roberto Oliveira and Rafael Winick and physiologist Lucas Albuquerque in the preparation of the program, load control, analysis of GPS data and prospection of reports for the technical committee.