Flvio Bolsonaro blames Argentina for game suspension: ‘Malandros’ – Politics

Senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) criticized the attitude of Argentina’s players (photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency) The son ’01’ of president Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriota-RJ) called the Argentine players “rascals” after they failed to comply with sanitary measures imposed by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa). This Sunday (9/05), Anvisa paralyzed the Brazil-Argentina game for the World Cup qualifiers for non-compliance by Argentine players with Interministerial Ordinance 655, of 2021.

The decision was made after four Argentine players took the field, even with the agency’s determination that they would have to comply with isolation at the hotel. The measures are part of the security protocol against COVID-19.

Argentines played tricks. They knew they were breaking the Brazilian law, prevented Anvisa from taking notice of them and, by force, scaled the 4 from England.

PF has to investigate who did not take action before the game and Argentina should be severely punished. %u2014 Flavio Bolsonaro (@FlavioBolsonaro) September 5, 2021

According to the Brazilian Ordinance, foreign travelers who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days, are prevented from entering Brazil.

“Argentines were rogues. They knew they were breaking the Brazilian law, they prevented Anvisa from filing them and, by force, they scaled the 4 from England”, wrote Flvio nas Redes.

According to the senator, the Federal Police (PF) must investigate who did not take action before the game and Argentina should be severely punished.