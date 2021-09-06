Focus: financial market forecasts higher inflation, higher interest rates and lower GDP for 2021 and 2022

(Rmcarvalho/Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The financial market has once again raised its inflation projections for 2021 and 2022. The data are contained in the Focus report, published by the Central Bank. Data were collected last Friday (3).

The projection for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) by the end of this year rose from 7.27% to 7.58%, 22nd week in a row. Before the first increase, on April 2, estimates pointed to inflation of 4.81% in 2021.

The upward movement was also seen in the projections for inflation measured by the IPCA in 2022, which rose from 3.95% to 3.98%. This is the seventh increase in a row.

In August, the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), considered a preview of the country’s official inflation, advanced 0.89% compared to July – above the high of 0.82% expected by economists consulted by the Refinitive and the highest result for the month of August since 2002. In the year, the IPCA-15 accumulates an increase of 5.81% and, in the last 12 months, of 9.30%.

Amidst inflationary pressure, the financial market has been expecting higher interest rates than those estimated at the beginning of the year. For December, bets point to a Selic rate of 7.63% per year. The projection represents an increase compared to the previous Focus report, which pointed to a forecast of 7.50% per year.

The forecast for 2022 has also gone up. The Selic rate should end next year at 7.75%, according to the financial market. The previous report also pointed to a Selic rate of 7.50% per year in 2022.

Regarding expectations for the performance of Brazilian activity, there was a reduction in the estimate for the growth of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2021, from 5.22% to 5.15%. For 2022, Focus also reduced the expansion estimate, from 2.00% to a 1.93% increase in GDP.

Finally, on the exchange rate, economists expect the dollar traded at R$ 5.17 in December, above the R$ 5.15 expected in the last Focus. At the end of 2022, the projection is R$ 5.20 per dollar. This is the same value as the previous week.

