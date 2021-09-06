Former French defender who spent 39 years in a coma dies – Sports

The former defender of the french selection, Jean-Pierre Adams, died this Monday, aged 73. He had been in a coma since March 17, 1982, after an error in applying anesthesia during an operation he would perform on his knee.

Born in Senegal, Jean-Pierre Adams landed in France in 1958, at the age of ten. As a professional, he defended Nimes Olympique, Nice, Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Mulhouse and Chalonnais. In the French national team, he appeared in calls between 1972 and 1976, accumulating 22 matches. He formed a successful defense duo with Maurius Trésor.

On March 17, 1982, Adams was to be operated on for a torn ligament in his knee, but he ended up being the victim of an error in the application of anesthesia. The incident left him in a vegetative state and put him in a coma until his death nearly four decades later. During this period, Bernadette, his wife, accompanied Jean-Pierre Adams, always hoping to see him wake up.

“Nobody forgets to give Jean-Pierre presents, whether on his birthday, Christmas or Father’s Day,” his wife said in an interview with CNN. in 2020. “We buy gifts like a t-shirt or a sweater because I wear him in his bed. He changes his clothes every day,” he continued at the time. The former player spent his days in an adapted bed.

Nimes Olympique, Nice, Paris Saint-Germain posted this Monday to honor him. / EFE