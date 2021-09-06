The relevant commentator, Caio Ribeiro revealed on Friday (3) that he is fighting cancer. The journalist explained his situation in a video posted on his social network. Caio Ribeiro was Grêmio’s number 7 shirt in the 2003 season.

He reported in the video that he found out he had the disease after a lump appeared in his neck. He then went to a doctor, and got the sad news that he was ill.

However, the former Grêmio player doesn’t want to let this shake him. He revealed that he was undergoing chemotherapy and revealed that he is confident of his recovery.

He said the following about the matter:

“I was diagnosed with lymphoma, which is called Hodgkin’s lymphoma. The good news is that it has a 95% cure rate and my body is responding very well to the treatment. I’m already on the penultimate chemotherapy session, I’m strong, with a good head, I’m sure that in another 15 days this will pass.” Caio Ribeiro informed.

Former Grêmio player is fighting cancer

The good news is that former Grêmio player Caio Ribeiro should recover from cancer. Something very positive, as we always hope for better health for others. Even more so being a great professional like Caio is.

He also informed that he will continue working. Because your body is not suffering much from the consequences of the disease and it feels good for it, check:

“I intend to keep working, I’m energetic, with a clear head, but maybe you’ll see me a little more haggard and bald in the air. But strong, because I’m sure we’ll go through all of this together.” Said Caio.

Unfortunately, this is a complicated disease that can affect us all. Fortunately, Caio Ribeiro should recover from it, without too many consequences.

Image: Playback/TV Globo