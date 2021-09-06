Former minister and economics professor João Sayad dies aged 75 in SP | São Paulo

He was hospitalized at the Syrian-Lebanese hospital since last Monday (30) treating a cancer diagnosed in 2008.

During José Sarney’s government, he held the Planning portfolio between 1985 and 1987, and participated in the elaboration and implementation of the Cruzado Plan.

Sayad was also State Secretary of Finance of São Paulo between 1983 and 1985, during the government of Franco Montoro, Municipal Secretary of Finance of the City of São Paulo between 2001 and 2004, in the administration of Marta Suplicy, and State Secretary of Culture between 2007 and 2010, during the term of José Serra.

He also held the positions of vice president of finance and administration at the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and president of TV Cultura from 2010 to 2012.

Fernando Haddad (PT), former mayor of São Paulo, lamented the economist’s death on social networks.

“João Sayad left us. One of the most admirable people I’ve ever met. Intelligent, good-humored, generous… It doesn’t fit in a tweet or in a library the size of this human being. What a huge loss! I cry a brother!”, he wrote.

Paulo Teixeira (PT), federal deputy for São Paulo, also went to social networks.

“Dear João Sayad died. He was a great economist. He helped a lot Brazil as a minister and the city of São Paulo as finance secretary,” he published.

In a statement, the former mayor of São Paulo and current secretary of International Relations of the capital of São Paulo, Marta Suplicy (no party), said that she “deeply regrets the death of João Sayad”.

“The affection and gratitude remain for the friendship and for what you have achieved for São Paulo. May you rest in peace! My feelings to the family and more friends!”, he completed. See below the note from the Sírio Libanês hospital:

Former economics minister and professor João Sayad passed away today, September 5, 2021, as a result of onco-hematological complications.

He was hospitalized since August 30, 2021 for hematological and oncological treatment under the medical care of Dr. Yana Novis and Dr. Diogo Assed Bastos.